Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Cardlytics worth $7,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,221,000 after acquiring an additional 350,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 28.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,866,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,781,000 after acquiring an additional 415,452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 25.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,436,000 after acquiring an additional 211,201 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 9.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 857,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,097,000 after acquiring an additional 77,265 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on Cardlytics to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

In other Cardlytics news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 370,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $32,269,796.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director S Aimee Lapic sold 3,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total value of $404,368.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $789,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 372,619 shares of company stock valued at $32,438,256 and have sold 27,052 shares valued at $3,027,191. Company insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics stock opened at $97.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.31. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.89 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 15.50% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

