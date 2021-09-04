Cardstack Trading Up 49% Over Last Week (CARD)

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Cardstack has traded 49% higher against the US dollar. Cardstack has a total market cap of $29.35 million and $324,665.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardstack coin can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00059721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00014874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00122427 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.98 or 0.00174916 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00048095 BTC.

Cardstack (CRYPTO:CARD) is a coin. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 coins. The Reddit community for Cardstack is https://reddit.com/r/Cardstack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardstack’s official website is cardstack.com . Cardstack’s official message board is medium.com/cardstack . Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

