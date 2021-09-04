Cartesi One Day Trading Volume Reaches $28.41 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $332.22 million and $28.41 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cartesi has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cartesi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00064998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.46 or 0.00139734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.96 or 0.00182993 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.13 or 0.07912826 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,763.49 or 1.00116160 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.50 or 0.00809759 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi launched on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,197,415 coins. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.