Cashaa (CAS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $809,218.00

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. Cashaa has a total market cap of $23.75 million and approximately $809,218.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cashaa has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Cashaa coin can now be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00060234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00014931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00123343 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.93 or 0.00176066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.58 or 0.00798150 BTC.

Cashaa (CRYPTO:CAS) is a coin. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 813,989,875 coins. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

