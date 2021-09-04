Casper (CSPR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $76.99 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Casper has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $188.77 million and $76.99 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00065170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.79 or 0.00138961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.12 or 0.00183443 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.44 or 0.07868391 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,169.35 or 0.99900731 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.05 or 0.00804564 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,322,696,709 coins and its circulating supply is 1,403,600,713 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.