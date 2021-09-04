Ccore (CCO) Price Hits $0.0259 on Major Exchanges

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 59.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded up 36.8% against the US dollar. One Ccore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0259 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ccore has a market cap of $44,108.99 and approximately $248.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ccore alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00059717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00014961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.12 or 0.00120095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.25 or 0.00797502 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00047930 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore (CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.