CCUniverse Tops 24 Hour Volume of $77.00 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. CCUniverse has a market cap of $20,092.02 and $77.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 37.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005815 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007483 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000030 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000128 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002284 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 48.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse (UVU) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.