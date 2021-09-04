Celo Dollar Price Hits $1.01 on Top Exchanges (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002011 BTC on major exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $58.74 million and $375,469.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00059800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00014959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00121648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.47 or 0.00174218 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00048186 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 58,172,018 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

