Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 17,570.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,942,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,931,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.24% of Celsion worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsion during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsion during the first quarter valued at $29,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Celsion during the first quarter valued at $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celsion during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Celsion by 72.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 50,391 shares during the period. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:CLSN opened at $1.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $91.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.97. Celsion Co. has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 4,444.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Celsion Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

