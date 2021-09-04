Centaur Achieves Market Cap of $6.95 Million (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Centaur coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Centaur has traded up 43.9% against the US dollar. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $6.95 million and approximately $440,913.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00059839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00015015 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00122229 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00048355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.97 or 0.00798768 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,955,333,333 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

