Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $243.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to post $243.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $271.00 million and the lowest is $222.00 million. Centennial Resource Development reported sales of $149.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year sales of $879.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $810.40 million to $956.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $992.35 million, with estimates ranging from $923.00 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDEV shares. UBS Group downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners raised Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.72.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,060.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDEV opened at $5.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average is $5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 6.56. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

