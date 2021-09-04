Center For Asset Management LLC Has $4.31 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Center For Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,972 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 3.7% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,731,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,031 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,814 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,962,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $83.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.