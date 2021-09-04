Center For Asset Management LLC Sells 981 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Center For Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,103,000 after purchasing an additional 45,596 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,514,000 after purchasing an additional 200,742 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,076,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,024,000 after purchasing an additional 40,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,883,000 after purchasing an additional 206,785 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $308.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.57 and its 200-day moving average is $276.68. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.85 and a fifty-two week high of $309.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

