Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Central Garden & Pet posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 196%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.27 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CENT. Argus upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,298. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $62.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.59.

In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $103,946.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,500 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $190,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,599 shares of company stock worth $327,698. 10.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3,635.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 165.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth $157,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. 17.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

