Centrality Trading Down 4.3% Over Last Week (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Centrality coin can currently be bought for about $0.0661 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Centrality has a market cap of $79.29 million and $1.69 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00061399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00015013 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00127317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00179097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $405.53 or 0.00806780 BTC.

Centrality Coin Profile

Centrality is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

