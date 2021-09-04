Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,224 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Century Communities worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 190.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCS stock opened at $70.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $83.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.95.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.65%.

CCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

