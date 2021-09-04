Ceres (CERES) Price Hits $167.70 on Major Exchanges

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Ceres has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ceres has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $99,371.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ceres coin can now be bought for approximately $167.70 or 0.00335518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ceres alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00064783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.00137608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.00182985 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,928.44 or 0.07859823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,914.25 or 0.99865898 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.14 or 0.00804590 BTC.

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 10,891 coins and its circulating supply is 7,891 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ceres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ceres and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.