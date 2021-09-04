CertiK Price Hits $2.72 (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. CertiK has a market capitalization of $152.91 million and approximately $21.72 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CertiK has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for about $2.72 or 0.00005409 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 103,887,573 coins and its circulating supply is 56,310,576 coins. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

