CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $126.23

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €126.23 ($148.51) and traded as low as €125.00 ($147.06). CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €125.00 ($147.06), with a volume of 14,974 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on CWC. Warburg Research set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $914.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €126.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is €125.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

