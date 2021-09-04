Chainswap Market Cap Tops $2.97 Million (ASAP)

Chainswap (CURRENCY:ASAP) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Chainswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000412 BTC on exchanges. Chainswap has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $523,374.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chainswap has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00060992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00014926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00126602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.77 or 0.00187778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.15 or 0.00803277 BTC.

Chainswap Coin Profile

Chainswap (CRYPTO:ASAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,402,480 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Buying and Selling Chainswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using US dollars.

