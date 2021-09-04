Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Shares Up 0.4%

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) shares shot up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.39. 245,545 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 370,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CWBHF. Piper Sandler cut shares of Charlotte’s Web from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $3.80 to $3.45 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc engages in the production and distribution of hemp-based, cannabinoid wellness products. It offers human ingestible products such as tinctures, capsules, and gummies, topicals, and pet products. It also markets powdered supplements, beverage, food, beauty, sport, professional and over-the-counter wellness.

