Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $124.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $109.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.95.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

