Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,041 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned 0.16% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $24,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.36. 603,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,227. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $109.07 and a 12-month high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.95.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.