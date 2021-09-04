Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) Trading Down 0.3%

Chesswood Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) shares traded down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.06 and last traded at $9.06. 10 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

CHWWF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Chesswood Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.60 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66.

Chesswood Group Ltd. is a financial services company, which engages in the commercial equipment finance. It operates through U.S. Equipment Financing and Canada Equipment Financing. The U.S. Equipment Financing segment involves in a small-ticket equipment leasing and lending to small and medium-sized businesses.

