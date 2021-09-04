Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,651 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Dempze Nancy E increased its stake in Chevron by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Argus boosted their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.70.

CVX stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,099,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,381,729. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company has a market capitalization of $188.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

