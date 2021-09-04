Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,271 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $26,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $34,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,099,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,381,729. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.62 and its 200 day moving average is $103.54. The company has a market cap of $188.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

