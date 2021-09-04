Chimpion (BNANA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $107.65 Million

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Chimpion coin can currently be bought for $3.39 or 0.00006758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $107.65 million and approximately $958,767.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00060018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00014971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.11 or 0.00121709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00176193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.54 or 0.00797795 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion (CRYPTO:BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.