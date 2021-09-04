China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) vs. loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Financial Comparison

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get China Merchants Bank alerts:

This table compares China Merchants Bank and loanDepot’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Merchants Bank $56.07 billion 3.85 $14.10 billion $2.75 15.56 loanDepot $4.31 billion 0.57 N/A N/A N/A

China Merchants Bank has higher revenue and earnings than loanDepot.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of China Merchants Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of loanDepot shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

China Merchants Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. loanDepot pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. China Merchants Bank pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for China Merchants Bank and loanDepot, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Merchants Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00 loanDepot 1 5 7 0 2.46

loanDepot has a consensus price target of $16.58, indicating a potential upside of 109.65%. Given loanDepot’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe loanDepot is more favorable than China Merchants Bank.

Profitability

This table compares China Merchants Bank and loanDepot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Merchants Bank 25.92% 16.26% 1.32% loanDepot N/A N/A N/A

Summary

China Merchants Bank beats loanDepot on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Merchants Bank Company Profile

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels. The company also offers credit cards; insurance products; open-ended funds; discount and guarantee for commercial bills, redemption of commercial bills, and guaranteed discount for commercial acceptance bills; and financial consultation, debt financing underwriting, merger and acquisition financing, and equity financing and enterprise listing services. In addition, it provides forfeiting and risk participation, escrow, cross border RMB clearing, and interbank services; and risk and financial management, cross border RMB and oversea financing, international factoring and settlement, and trade finance services. Further, the company offers financial leasing and guarantee, third-party payment, cash management, investment and wealth management, forex option and gold trading, forex express trading, settlement, trade chain financing, international, offshore and private banking, custody, pension, and electronic banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 142 branches; 1,724 sub-branches; one branch-level operation center; one representative office; 16,559 visual counters in Mainland China. The company also operated a branch in Hong Kong; a branch and representative office in New York, the United States; a branch in London, the United Kingdom; a branch in Singapore; a branch in Luxembourg; a representative office in Taipei; and a branch in Sydney, Australia. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc. engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. It offers mortgage loans to borrowers; and in the secondary market. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.