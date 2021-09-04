Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,292 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $16,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $183.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.35. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The firm has a market cap of $80.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,431,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,911 shares of company stock valued at $9,960,781. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

