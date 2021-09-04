CIBC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $155.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.33.

LSPD traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,357. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.11. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $120.02.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

