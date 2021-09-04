Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Trading Down 14.4%

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp (CVE:CMC) dropped 14.4% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.83. Approximately 19,148,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 243% from the average daily volume of 5,576,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.86. The company has a market cap of C$322.53 million and a PE ratio of -33.20.

In other news, Senior Officer Lionel Terry Robins sold 107,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total value of C$161,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,750 shares in the company, valued at C$410,625.

