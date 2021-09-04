Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 69.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at $1,565,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 311,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,743,000 after buying an additional 27,492 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 90.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 22,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

Shares of CINF opened at $121.08 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $125.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.82.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

