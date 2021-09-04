Cindicator (CND) Reaches Market Cap of $39.85 Million

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, Cindicator has traded up 21.5% against the dollar. One Cindicator coin can now be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cindicator has a market cap of $39.85 million and $627,538.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cindicator alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00060180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00015595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.25 or 0.00120929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.97 or 0.00800762 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00047746 BTC.

About Cindicator

CND is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Cindicator Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cindicator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.