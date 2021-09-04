Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,933 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $59.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.61. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $250.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

