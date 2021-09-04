Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,592 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,652 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 2.6% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $59.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $250.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. MKM Partners began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.