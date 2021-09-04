Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 853,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,874 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $60,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 7.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Citigroup by 32.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C opened at $71.17 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $144.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.85.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

