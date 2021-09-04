Civic Price Up 78.1% Over Last 7 Days (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 64.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, Civic has traded up 78.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Civic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001211 BTC on exchanges. Civic has a total market capitalization of $407.74 million and $1.53 billion worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00061399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00015013 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00127317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00179097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $405.53 or 0.00806780 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic (CRYPTO:CVC) is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Civic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

