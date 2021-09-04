Civilization Price Hits $0.13 (CIV)

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Civilization coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Civilization has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. Civilization has a market cap of $38.58 million and approximately $294,037.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00060992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00014926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00126602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.77 or 0.00187778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.15 or 0.00803277 BTC.

About Civilization

Civilization is a coin. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Civilization Coin Trading

