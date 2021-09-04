Clean TeQ (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) Shares Up 4.4%

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) shares traded up 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. 7,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 13,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31.

Clean TeQ Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTEQF)

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides metals recovery and industrial water treatment services primarily in Australia. It operates in two segments, Water and Metals. The Water segment offers Continuous Ionic Filtration, Macroporous Polymer Adsorption, and Graphene Oxide and BIOCLENS resin technologies to filter, separate, purify, and recycle polluted water for drinking, agricultural, recreational, and industrial uses.

