Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,270 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $57,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM opened at $54.87 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $232.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average of $58.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. HSBC lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

