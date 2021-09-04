CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of CMC Materials worth $8,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

CCMP stock opened at $131.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.19 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -78.51 and a beta of 1.12.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.67.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

