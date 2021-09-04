CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CME. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.

In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $432,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,592 shares of company stock worth $3,039,219 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CME stock opened at $195.30 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.21.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

