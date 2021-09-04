Cobak Token Price Tops $4.94 on Exchanges (CBK)

Cobak Token (CURRENCY:CBK) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Cobak Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.94 or 0.00009889 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cobak Token has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cobak Token has a total market capitalization of $13.89 million and $48.61 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cobak Token Coin Profile

Cobak Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,808,660 coins. The official message board for Cobak Token is medium.com/@cobak . Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @CobakOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI. “

Cobak Token Coin Trading

