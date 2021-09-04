Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $6,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,326,000. Corvex Management LP grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 1,797,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,216 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,257,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,587,000 after buying an additional 760,579 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 855,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,681,000 after buying an additional 515,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,080,000. Institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCEP opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.57. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $63.04.

CCEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.22.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

