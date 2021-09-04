Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 41.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,427 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 10.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 18,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 8.1% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 8.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded down $2.66 on Friday, reaching $218.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,400,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,446,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.57. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

