Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.1% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,097,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,129,283. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $460.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.