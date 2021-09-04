Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 2.4% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,022,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 93,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

BAC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.05. 41,818,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,706,105. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average is $39.73. The company has a market cap of $345.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.