Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 219.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $333.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,235. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $340.06 and a 200-day moving average of $307.55. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. Biogen’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BIIB. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.68.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

