Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Sells 439 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,689 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 1.9% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 74,837 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,287,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MCD. TheStreet raised shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.82. 1,339,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,799. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $247.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

