Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Sells 679 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,773 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.2% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,039 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,279,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $457,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,257 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,012,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,871,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,848,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,638,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.65 and a 200 day moving average of $181.72. The company has a market cap of $328.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

